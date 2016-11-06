Dawn Ortiz-Legg will deliver results for Central Coast

As an entrepreneur and business coach helping people accomplish their objectives and serve their communities, I focus on what will be most effective in getting positive results. From this pragmatic perspective, Dawn Ortiz-Legg will do the best job for all of us on the Central Coast — Democrats, Republicans and independents alike. Here’s why.
First, in order to get things done, a member of the Assembly needs to be positioned to be effective. With the governor and both houses of the state Legislature presenting a clear Democratic majority, our representative needs to be on that team. This will be essential for securing favorable consideration in state programs to aid our efforts on water resources, transportation needs, desirable jobs, education and social services. A vote for Dawn’s Republican opponent would give away leverage that our communities need.
Second, Dawn has the professionalism, personal relationship skills and passion to use the leverage successfully. I have seen Dawn in action delivering results since 1995. She has worked to create good-paying jobs just when our economy needed them the most. She listens thoughtfully and finds solutions that make our communities stronger. Finally, she has the passion needed to get things done.
Don Maruska, Los Osos
