Tom O’Malley’s commitment to Atascadero is extraordinary

Wally and I have known Tom O’Malley, Peggy and their children for many, many years, working, playing and worshipping together.
Tom has an extraordinary commitment to Atascadero. His broad range of service and leadership on so many fronts makes him, I think, particularly qualified to continue to serve as mayor of Atascadero.
Tom’s commitment to our history and to preserving it are unmatched. It was Tom who came up with the idea of a Tent City as part of Colony Days, and has been a vigorous supporter from the beginning to the present day, both financially and with personal work and illustration (he sponsors the ice cream tent, and this year focused on pointing out the historic apricot varieties originally planted on the road and property where he lives).
No one can focus well on multiple problems at the same time, but Tom comes close.
From the earthquake in 2003 and the crash in 2008 to the current drought, Tom has not wavered in focus of working toward solutions to complex problems, and continues to do so.
For these reasons, we endorse Tom O’Malley for mayor.
Dianne and Wally Greenaway, Atascadero
