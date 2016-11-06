Vote for my mom, Heidi Harmon, for San Luis Obispo mayor

With such a contentious election it is my honor to show you a mayoral candidate we can all get behind: my mom, Heidi Harmon.
Ten Reasons to Vote for Her:
1. She can take on multiple tasks without letting any project fall behind.
2. She listens to every side before making up her mind, and doesn’t cling to any false position out of pride.
3. She can start a dance party anytime, anywhere.
4. She injects excitement and awareness into the local political community.
5. She has a powerhouse intellect and is, like, super funny.
6. She will always do what is right, regardless of whether or not it is popular.
7. She has an uncanny ability to consistently make what is right into what is popular.
8. Her collection of hip-hop music is legendary.
9. Her voice can command a room and her eloquence can communicate any issue with utmost clarity.
10. She loves me, and has dedicated her life to making this community a better place — for me and for every other child on earth.
I love you Mom, and I am so proud of you. To everybody else: Whoever for, whatever the reasons, vote.
Jack Harmon, San Luis Obispo
