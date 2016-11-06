This Bernie Sanders supporter is proud to vote for Jill Stein

I am one of the millions of voters who acknowledge that neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump represents me, and therefore I have voted for Jill Stein of the Green Party for president.
You have a real choice this November — you don’t have to vote for a xenophobic billionaire or a Democrat advised by Henry Kissinger.
I refuse to support someone like Clinton or Trump who will continue devastating policies that promote fracking, offshore oil drilling, private prisons, climate disaster, assaults on civil liberties, bank bailouts and never-ending wars.
If you were a Bernie Sanders supporter, go ahead and feel proud to vote for Jill Stein. I know I did.
Peggy Koteen, San Luis Obispo
