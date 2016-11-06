Jordan Cunningham has integrity, unlike his opponent

I served nearly 40 years in the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, mostly as the assistant DA. I observed Jordan Cunningham both as a person and as a deputy DA. He has extremely high standards and unquestionable integrity. He vigorously, yet fairly, prosecuted criminals based upon the high standards set by our office and the courts.
I have been a registered Democrat for my entire adulthood, but vote my conscience. I am repelled by lies, misleading statements and name-calling in political campaigns. Baseless and untrue attack mailers and TV ads on behalf of Jordan’s opponent engaging in such misconduct are unacceptable. Calling him “soft on crime” as a criminal defense lawyer demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of both the criminal justice system and the Constitution. Repeating a lie numerous times does not make it true.
Dawn Ortiz-Legg must demonstrate her character and denounce these lies and false statements, or her actions will surely follow her should she enter into public life. Our leadership, local and national, must not be elected based upon such misconduct.
I am voting for Jordan Cunningham. We must strive to elect those who are honorable and fair-minded, to achieve positive results from our government.
Dan Hilford, Shell Beach
