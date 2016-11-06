Letters to the Editor

November 6, 2016 7:36 PM

Andy Pease will bring a balanced approach to SLO City Council

Andy Pease will make a valuable contribution to San Luis Obispo’s City Council. In addition to her knowledge of and interest in our city’s issues, her steadfast and balanced approach to work and her ability to think outside the box, she will add the civility and respect to this role we need from our leaders. Restoring these important characteristics to our world is a needed and necessary move for all of us, especially the children who are watching and listening and who want to model our adult behaviors.

Mary Kern, San Luis Obispo

