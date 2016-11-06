Why Trump? The choice isn’t difficult when you look at the country

With regard to John Shemick’s Oct. 29 letter (“No answers for why 40 percent of voters support Trump”), I think I can answer “why Donald Trump?” in a short note.
First, after watching the economy grow hardly at all, U.S. prestige fall drastically, and a cesspool called Obamacare, many Americans want change. Hillary Clinton says she will continue President Barack Obama’s wonderful programs. That means “no change.” Well, then how about a Republican? Hmmm.
Many Republicans were dismayed with the early Obama years, and voted for a House majority in 2010 and a Senate majority a few years later. The Republican establishment promised to slow the drive to socialism, big government and more and more social programs. Since they were put in office, these Republican “leaders” have done nothing to stop the slide.
Along comes Donald Trump. He is not part of the incompetent establishment. In a few short months, voters place him above all the establishment Republicans, and nominate him to run against Clinton.
So to answer Mr. Shemick, we aren’t “pro-Trump,” but he appears to be the only choice who may begin to change the slide to bankruptcy — financial and moral — into which the country is headed.
For many of us, it wasn’t a difficult choice at all.
Jim Vint, Santa Maria
