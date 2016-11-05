Jordan Cunningham would be strong voice for 35th District in Assembly

It looks like Jordan Cunningham’s opponents’ two big supporters are The Tribune and special interest in Sacramento.
If anyone has heard Jordan’s opponent speak, then they know why Jordan will win this race. He is smart, articulate, understands the issues and is endorsed by all law enforcement agencies. We need a strong voice in Sacramento, not a rubber stamp who owes her party for all of the money they have sent her for this campaign. If she thinks the party won’t expect her to vote their way, she is naive and doesn’t deserve the job.
S.C. Tannler, Morro Bay
