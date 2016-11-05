In 2016, America’s presidential election is lacking substance

In a “normal” election for president of the United States, we would listen and evaluate the proposals of each candidate and decide which ones were closest to our own ideas and interests. If Hillary Clinton were running against Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio, that process would work out fine.
But Hillary is pitted against Donald Trump, a megalomaniac — a narcissistic misogynistic train wreck who has no ideas beyond his own self-interests. To put him in power is to kiss this country (with all its cracks, fissures and dings) goodbye. The other players in the world are licking their lips at the thought of this easily manipulated, sad, sad character (just pet his enormous head and say sweet things to him) so ready to step into their parlors.
Who will raise our taxes or not? Who will feed people we may not think are deserving? Good questions, but this time they don’t matter.
Do you ever see those signs on front lawns that say “Pray for America”? Damn straight.
Mary Ross, Cambria
