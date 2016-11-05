Time for a change in San Luis Obispo leadership

Please consider two candidates for San Luis Obispo City Council on the ballot this year who will make sorely needed changes to how our city is run. Both Mila Vujovich-La Barre and Mike Clark are community-oriented candidates with impressive backgrounds.
Mr. Clark was an officer in the U.S. military, experienced in a wide variety of duties that have readied him for leadership positions. Ms. Vujovich-La Barre’s personal leadership style and organizational skills have been honed through her many roles in the San Luis Obispo public school system. Both she and Mr. Clark have work-oriented personalities. Their work histories enable them to change topics rapidly and make instant, yet well-informed decisions using the in-depth knowledge they already possess of the many issues that face our city.
They are the only candidates who will retain our city’s vitality, identity and yet balance our growth in light of the critical water shortage we face.
I also highly recommend Heidi Harmon for mayor. It is time for change, as the town has changed and yet we, the residents, find the same old “growth-at-any-cost” mentality coming from some of the council members and the current mayor. Change is good!
Dia Hurd, San Luis Obispo
