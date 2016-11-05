Big Sky or No Sky? Tall buildings eat up San Luis Obispo skyline

The Big Sky restaurant may have to change its name to No Sky, as that is what you can see from the restaurant now that Hamish Marshall is building his monument across the street. Are you watching all of the three- and four-story buildings being approved around sweet little San Luis Obispo?
The current City Council is not representing those of us who religiously show up and ask that our town’s sense of place be preserved. If you want more sensitive and responsive representation, vote for Mila Vujovich-La Barre and Mike Clark for council and Heidi Harmon for mayor.
Diane Duenow, San Luis Obispo
