Vote for Heidi Harmon for SLO mayor and voice of the people

To be a great city, it takes more than one visionary leader. It takes a community of people who collectively voice their ideas and proactively participate in creating the solutions we seek. Let’s be that community. Let’s step in to what is ahead and elect visionary leaders who will stand with us to create the type of community we want to come home to.
I want more than an expert leading my community. I want someone who is transparent and engaged, brave and empathetic, someone who listens earnestly and speaks honestly. I want a leader who surrounds themselves with diverse perspectives, considers the information with creativity and does the work of meeting people on their own terms. I want a leader dedicated to the greater good in a way that champions the voice and passion of the people.
If you are looking for an advocate for efficiency and sustainability, if you want innovative policy and community engagement and a visionary leader who will show up for you time and again in the moments that matter the most, I invite you to vote the future. Vote Heidi Harmon for mayor of San Luis Obispo.
Quinn Brady, Los Osos
