Nicholas Mattson is the best choice for mayor of Atascadero

Nicholas Mattson’s run for mayor in Atascadero shocked those who control politics in our city.
Six former Atascadero mayors endorsed Mattson, sending shockwaves through the groups that have controlled the City Council the past eight years. Consequently, they are spending thousands of dollars to stop this qualified newcomer.
The conservative mayors are Bob Kelley, Rolfe Nelson and myself. The liberal mayors are George Luna, Ellen Beraud and Mike Brennler. These former mayors recognized that diversity is needed and half of our citizens have no representation on the council. Mayor Mattson would be an independent voice, with no conflicts of interest or deals with the devil. He will unite, not divide.
Mattson is an energetic, talented 37-year-old. He has rolled up his sleeves, working tirelessly with many nonprofit groups to make Atascadero a better place. He is adamant that Atascadero maintain its quality of life for future generations.
Competition, diversity, new ideas on the council are good things. Mayor Mattson will be a good thing. Learn more about this rising star at www.mattsonformayor.com.
This election is about money and control versus diversity and change. Mattson is our best choice.
Jerry Clay, former mayor, Atascadero
