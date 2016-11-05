Chris Lopez would help student relations on SLO City Council

While serving as chairman of the Student Community Liaison Committee in 2015-16, I saw firsthand a palpable tension in the room between students and permanent residents of San Luis Obispo. These meetings surmise a struggle in our community, and it is one that can only be resolved through constant communication.
That is why Chris Lopez, a resident with a student voice, would greatly enhance the discussions that take place on City Council. Lopez was very helpful in lowering tensions between students and community members while I served with him on the Cal Poly ASI board of directors and as the ASI president.
Lopez has what is needed to fill the role of a City Council member, and he provides something unique that no other candidate does: a fresh perspective and youthful vigor. Our town needs strong leadership and vision. Lopez is committed, strategic and a problem solver. For the past three years, I have seen his commitment to represent and serve the students of Cal Poly and the CSU, and I know he will apply that commitment to the city of San Luis Obispo by helping create solutions to build a better community for all residents.
Owen W. Schwaegerle, San Luis Obispo
Comments