Julie Tacker’s past on Los Osos CSD board serves as warning to voters

The Los Osos Community Services District candidates’ forum at the South Bay Center in Los Osos was telling. Julie Tacker was one of the candidates. She has placed many self-made signs throughout Los Osos at her personal expense.
Her past involvement in the CSD shows she has a “checkered” history. She’s running on her fiscal concerns and prudent oversight of the CSD’s finances. Yet her involvement in the past indicates that as a director, she and her then recall board colleagues were the directors that drove the CSD to bankruptcy. They stopped the sewer project, which the contractor then litigated against the CSD. They lost sewer project funding. Julie Tacker on the recall board voted to use CSD funds to pay attorney fees for groups who were suing the CSD in 20-plus legal actions (which may have been illegal). She has fought the sewer project for many years. She and the recall board were the reason SLO County took control of the sewer project and the cause of the bankruptcy.
With her record, she cannot be trusted to provide good management of CSD funds. I would vote for any of the candidates except Julie Tacker.
Thomas Nishikawa, Los Osos
