Things to know about Grover Beach City Council before voting

After reading The Tribune article “Investigation raises doubts about Debbie Peterson’s claims against Adam Hill,” (Oct. 28) I felt it important to share the following with the residents of Grover Beach:
I was on the City Council from 2006 through November 2014. After developing the facts relating to the petition Ms. Peterson drafted in July 2013, I initiated the council discussion to have her removed as our representative on the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District board. It was a majority decision (4-1) for her removal, with only Ms. Peterson voting “no.”
In the November 2014 election, Ms. Peterson ran for re-election as mayor. Her opponent was our current mayor, John Shoals. It is important to know that all four sitting council members, having served with Mayor Peterson for two years, fully and unequivocally supported John Shoals.
Please take all of this into consideration when you cast your ballot for Grover Beach City Council in this year’s election.
Bill Nicolls, Grover Beach
