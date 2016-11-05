Vote for Mary Strobridge for Cuesta College Board of Trustees

I am writing to share my enthusiastic support for Mary Strobridge for 5th District on the Cuesta College Board of Trustees.
Mary Strobridge has deep roots in our community as she grew up in San Luis Obispo, attended Cuesta College and Cal Poly and later moved to Atascadero, where she raised her family. Presently, she is a teacher in San Miguel.
Mary has vast experience working with the education community throughout California, but her commitment to education goes far beyond that. She is very knowledgeable with the complexities of state school funding and will make sure taxpayer dollars are wisely spent. Mary is collaborative, listens to all stakeholders and is hardworking. She deeply cares about the quality of education for all students.
The citizens of San Luis Obispo county are fortunate to have this high-caliber candidate. Please join me in voting for Mary Strobridge for Cuesta College Board of Trustees!
Michael Heyl, San Luis Obispo
