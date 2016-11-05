Coach Schimke is a respected and well-liked teacher, coach

I support Paso Robles High School teacher and head football coach Rich Schimke. I am a former teacher and counselor at Paso Robles High School and know Rich as a respected and well-liked teacher, coach and colleague.
Regarding the “incident” reported on by The Tribune Oct. 28 and Oct. 29: The incident was investigated by law enforcement and they determined that no criminal activity had taken place. They cleared Mr. Schimke to return to the classroom. I believe the interviewed student football players who witnessed the incident and stated that it had been blown out of proportion. Those students and their parents fully support Coach Schimke. A woman who viewed video of the incident was quoted in the Paso Robles Daily News: “I can assure you it was regular locker room antics.”
I don’t know who contacted the media regarding this incident or why. It does not appear to have been warranted. I believe Rich Schimke should be reinstated immediately as teacher and head coach, and get back to doing what he does best: guiding and teaching his students at Paso Robles High School.
Jeanne Harris, San Luis Obispo
