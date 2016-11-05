Put Lucia Mar students first: Vote ‘yes’ on Measure I

After witnessing the annual sewer backup outside of my classroom at Oceano Elementary School, it is time to put the students of Lucia Mar first. Vote “yes” on Measure I.
Oceano Elementary School and other schools in the district were built in the ’50s. They are well overdue for a face lift. Students of the South County shouldn’t have to endure learning in 25-year-old portables and stepping around sewage when they are sent off to school each morning. As a resident, homeowner and teacher in the Lucia Mar Unified School District, the bond will be a small price to pay to ensure that our students are put into facilities that maximize their learning potential. Vote “yes” on Measure I.
Jim DeCecco, Pismo Beach
