Site of proposed water reclamation facility in Morro Bay sparks ire

In May, the Morro Bay water reclamation facility project manager estimated that a new facility at the South Bay location would cost about $107 million.
That’s a lot of money, but it includes both the new sewer treatment plant and a water reclamation plant. It also has a 30 percent contingency fee built in. This site will increase each rate payer’s monthly bill by $8 — $13 compared with the Righetti site, which is estimated to cost a little less than $94 million.
Tina Metzger just recently got into public debate in Morro Bay by fighting the cheaper option at the Righetti site. It is more than a little hypocritical of her now to voice such great concern, and to trash Mayor Jamie Irons, over the increased cost of the project when it was her actions that caused it in the first place.
Nicole Dorfman, Morro Bay
