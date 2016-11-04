Proud to have Kristen Barneich on Arroyo Grande City Council

We would like to recommend Kristen Barneich for Arroyo Grande City Council.
Kristen has served on our City Council and addressed many difficult issues over the past two years. She is welcoming of citizens’ input, is open-minded, deliberative and fair. She has served on the Arroyo Grande Planning Commission, is aware of the issues that our city is facing and is a devoted public servant. We are proud to have her as a council member and encourage voters to elect her to continue in that position.
Shari and Kevin McCarthy, Arroyo Grande
