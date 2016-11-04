Tacker, Carpenter and Peterson have the right stuff

For those using their vote or nonvote as political statement, are you prepared to live with the consequences?
I have lived under martial law, not just for days — it lasted years. That’s why I’m sensitive to every attempt to silence the people. It does not elevate me, as a Democrat, when others are referred to as “cat killers,” hicks and “bumpkins” with “bad teeth” and “bad breath.” This punishment was delivered via our local press, which tells me if the “happiest” place in the USA can dish out such cruel and immature electioneering then Trump actually has a chance to win.
I do not endorse religions or candidates, but I do have a debt of gratitude to persons who are running for election.
Julie Tacker, candidate for Los Osos CSD, always stood up for me and never betrayed my confidence or trust. Dan Carpenter, running for District 3 supervisor, was always available and never betrayed my trust. Debbie Peterson, Grover Beach City Council candidate, has shown me that one can show courage, even when it is not in one’s immediate self interest. Please take the time to be informed and make your vote count.
The Rev. C. Hite, San Luis Obispo
