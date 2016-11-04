Elect Jim Hill, John Mack and LeAnn Akins in Arroyo Grande

Simply put, Mayor Jim Hill has done an amazing job since being elected mayor of Arroyo Grande. He is the “gem” of Arroyo Grande! He is very respectful, considerate, honest, trustworthy, compassionate and extremely civil to all.
His background in engineering and previous experience serving on a Community Services District board adds to his expertise as mayor. He carries himself with a humble “classiness” and has impeccable business etiquette and integrity. He remains composed at all times, when quite frankly many do not. He truly cares about our city and its citizens. I had an issue on a late Friday night and messaged him, and he responded in 10 minutes. And someone was out first thing Saturday morning to take care of the problem. His dedication, commitment and hard work are very much appreciated.
There are two other candidates who are very ready to put in the hard work it takes as City Council members: LeAnn Akins and John Mack. They are very responsive to the public, support Mayor Hill and would be eager to work amicably with him to get things done. Your vote does count, please vote accordingly to help preserve our Arroyo Grande hometown way of life!
Leaette Burton, Arroyo Grande
Comments