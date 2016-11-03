Keep momentum moving in Atascadero; re-elect Tom O’Malley mayor

As a local resident, businessowner and community participant, I’m very excited to support Tom O’Malley in another term as mayor of Atascadero.
The current atmosphere among many of our business members and our City Council is one that is collaborative, engaging, and that I am proud to be a part of. It was only several years ago when our city was “stuck in its own mud,” with bickering, finger-pointing and internal feuds. We lacked respect from our surrounding towns and from many of our own residents.
Today, under Tom’s leadership, we boast a downtown that is gaining in vibrancy. Many of our business owners are excited for more opportunity in our city, which in turn is bringing in many new and young entrepreneurs. In just a short time, under the current leadership, we have new restaurants — like Marston’s 101, breweries/cider houses/tasting rooms, coffee shops and startups, and even a state-of-the-art movie theater, all while keeping our individual charm and unique small-town feeling.
Let’s keep up the momentum by re-electing Tom O’Malley as Atascadero mayor.
Amar Sohi, Atascadero
