Beightler, Conway are best candidates for Cayucos fire district

I am writing to support Steve Beightler and Cheryl Conway for the Cayucos Fire Protection District Board.
If elected, Steve and Cheryl believe:
1. Board members need to examine all available options, including the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department option to find the most cost-effective, professional service for Cayucos. This could include paramedics.
2. The current property and fire taxes will enable Cayucos to receive (county) services that citizens require.
3. The Cayucos Fire Protection District needs to work within its budget. Records show they have overspent their budget 10 of the past 12 years.
4. The Cayucos Fire Protection District must meet the emergency medical care service needs of the community. It must serve the community. Not the other way around.
5. Open communication with the community ensuring all of the alternatives are considered is required.
If the availability, affordability, transparency and integrity of future Cayucos fire protection and emergency services concern you, rest assured it concerns Steve Beightler and Cheryl Conway. We need to be able to make informed decisions about the future of our fire department. A vote for Steve and Cheryl is best for Cayucos.
Jan Romanazzi, Cayucos
Comments