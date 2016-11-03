Voters: Do you want lifelong politician or a businessman to lead America?

I am a Donald Trump supporter and I watched the last debate on Oct. 19 and saw Hillary Cinton as impressive, very smooth and polished while Trump was not. Hillary took the week before off to become the smooth, polished, “talk the talk” politician that she is while Trump continued to travel and hold rallies.
This leads to the big question that every voter needs to consider: What do you want in your next president?
A smooth and polished lifelong politician or a businessman. For me, it is time to move away from politicians and bring in a businessman, someone who will make decisions based on what is best for the country instead of the continual compromises politicians have to make to stay in office. Your choice, Tribune readers: more of the same or the change needed to “make America great again.”
Hugh Robinson, Nipomo
Comments