League of Women Voters, nonpartisan outlets great resources for election

With relief, I have completed my mail-in ballot for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
As it often happens, the propositions can be confusing and in several cases, purport to favor one thing while actually supporting the opposite. I am grateful to the League of Women Voters and www.smartvoter.org for their nonbiased information on ballot issues and candidates. I urge others to use this site.
If you are still undecided after reading the summaries, follow the money to see who is really backing things. Do your own research, voters, and be thankful for the volunteers at the League of Women Voters.
Ellen Frost, Paso Robles
