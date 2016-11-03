Andy Pease should be voted onto San Luis Obispo City Council

Among the candidates for San Luis Obispo City Council, Andy Pease stands out as the person who will provide the sensibility and work ethic needed to look for the “whole” outcome, not just at the outcome for the moment. She will provide serious environmental leadership that tests the boundaries of what we stand for as stewards of our city and our community. She is a person who seeks to engage all people and interest groups in finding long-term solutions — no matter the issue.
Andy’s background as a green building architect and her involvement in organizations dedicated to understanding and acting on climate change, energy solutions, sustainable design, effective transportation and modern urban planning make her the choice for expanding the depth of real-world knowledge that we need on our council now.
Please vote — Andy Pease for San Luis Obispo City Council.
John Ewan, San Luis Obispo
