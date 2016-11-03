Support Ed Waage for Pismo Beach mayor

I have known Sandra Nielsen for years and have encouraged her to become active in city leadership in the past. Recently, her misguided public remarks have given me doubts about her ability to lead. I wish to make several points to rebut those remarks.
The current Pismo Beach City Council has implemented programs for water conservation, building restrictions and reduced pumping in our basin. They are leading the way with the cities of Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach to convert our wastewater treatment plant to provide reclaimed water to replenish our aquifers.
The parking study the council accepted does not preclude a future parking structure.
The Chapman Estate neighborhood is actively discussing how a conditional use permit can best meet their needs.
The current City Council is able to reach consensus in an exemplary manner.
Mayor Pro Tem Ed Waage has served on the Planning Commission and two terms on the City Council. He has the most experience and is a proven leader. I strongly urge you to vote for Ed Waage as your next Pismo Beach mayor.
Bert Brunwin, Pismo Beach
