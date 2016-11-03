If you have not studied Measure J, you really need to do so before you vote. Measure J is yet another way for elected officials (city and county) to persuade taxpayers to pay for road repairs, etc., in our local communities.
Our hard-earned tax dollars go to Sacramento and Washington already, but it appears neither entity is willing to return our infrastructure tax dollars to us. It is time for our local elected officials who rallied hard for our votes in the beginning to start rallying Sacramento and Washington. It is too easy for them to ask the taxpayers to fund roads, schools, etc. Enough is enough! To prove my point, retired Congressman Bill Thomas thinks it’s a great idea for us to pass Measure J. Seriously, he thinks it’s OK for us to pay again!
He was once part of the already-bloated government machine that kept our road tax dollars. If we continue to increase our own taxes, we will surely inherit the government we deserve.
Vote no on Measure J and send a message to our lazy elected officials.
Wendy Richardson, Templeton
Comments