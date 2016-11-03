Is Salud Carbajal really the right choice for the 24th District?

I read with interest your strong endorsement of Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District, (“The Tribune endorses Salud Carbajal for Congress,” Oct. 13)
Having served as a Marine reservist with a few months of active duty during the first Gulf War and having handled an M-16 rifle hardly qualifies him to be an expert on the matter of gun control. How long was he on active duty, and where did he serve? Was he in country or stateside?
A careful reading of Salud’s experience shows that except for his active duty time, he has always fed from the public trough, that is, never held a real job but received his income from public sources.
You comment that Justin Fareed “is not ready for Congress.” I must ask, except for being married to Walter Capps, what experience did Lois Capps bring to the office?
If the reports about Salud’s financial matters such as pay raises and levying taxes are correct, is this a person we want to hold the purse strings?
Your comments about Fareed spending 15 months in Washington are interesting. Salud has spent zero months in Washington, but according to your comments, is more capable to address national issues.
James Murphy, Los Osos
