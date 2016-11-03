More baseless attacks from Dawn Ortiz-Legg

I am a woman, a Democrat, and a deputy district attorney in SLO County. For years, I have prosecuted domestic violence cases. I worked with Jordan Cunningham as a prosecutor for years. I also have handled cases with him since he left the DA’s office and went into private practice. In his roles within the criminal justice system, he has acted with complete integrity and skill.
Voters should know that Jordan defends victims of crime (including victims of domestic violence) in addition to defending those accused of crimes.
Recently, I received several mail pieces attacking Jordan for defending people. These mailers include false information. They show a near-comical lack of respect for our justice system. Our system may not be perfect, but it works because of people like Jordan who stand up for victims of crime and, yes, even the accused.
His opponent should stop attacking Jordan for doing his job. Instead, she should put forward her own plan for public safety. I suspect she doesn’t have one. Fortunately, I know Jordan does. Which is why I am joining all local law enforcement in supporting him for Assembly. I encourage everyone — Democrat, Republican and Independent — to do the same.
Kelly Manderino, San Luis Obispo
Comments