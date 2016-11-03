Guthrie, Kreowski and Nielsen are good choices for Pismo Beach Council

Pismo Beach voters have an opportunity to elect three very knowledgeable, experienced and capable individuals to positions on the City Council.
Marcia Guthrie, Brian Kreowski and Sandra Nielsen will listen to citizens and bring new and refreshing leadership to issues such as the wastewater treatment plant upgrade, Shell Beach design guidelines, and development of a vision statement for the Pismo Beach downtown core.
We have a lot at stake and a lot to gain if we elect candidates that will work well together on our behalf.
Marcia, Brian and Sandra will be very good for Pismo Beach.
Terri Main, Pismo Beach
