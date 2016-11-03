Recreational marijuana should remain illegal in California

Do the people in California need to be fatter, less motivated, paranoid, more broke? Hang around a marijuana dispensary and just take a good look at the people who frequent there. It takes about a month for marijuana to clear your system, so to some degree, people who use regularly are always under the influence.
Are we willing to bargain away the souls of our fellow Californians for some tax dollars that will vaporize in who knows what program? I know some people are doing it anyway, but if we could save any of those who will not do it because it’s not legal, it’s worth it. Grow a backbone and enjoy every day without the marijuana crutches.
Helen Jacobsen, Arroyo Grande
