Joel Peterson is an excellent candidate for Paso Robles’ school board

One of the most important things we can do for the future of our country is to be sure we have strong and effective school boards to ensure that our children are getting the best education possible. Our children are our nation’s future, and this campaign season illustrates how important it is that we have an educated and informed electorate going forward.
Joel Peterson is an excellent choice for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board. During his first term, Joel was instrumental in hiring the district’s dynamic new superintendent, Chris Williams. During his tenure, art, music and dance have been brought back into Paso’s public school system, recruiting and retaining excellent teachers has been made a priority, and student achievement and success is now the district’s primary focus.
Joel has two daughters in the Paso public school system and is passionate about his community. He is dedicated to building a world-class school district that will attract students and families and will bolster Paso’s reputation as an excellent place to live, do business and raise a family. A vote for Joel is a vote for a better future for our children.
Jane Carey, Paso Robles
