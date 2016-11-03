Vote Blecha, Vessely for Port San Luis Harbor Commission

I have known Jim Blecha for over 10 years, and Bob Vessely for more than 20. Both will be outstanding Port San Luis Harbor District commissioners. I worked with Jim at Port San Luis for 10 years, and appreciated his perspective, his knowledge and his wise counsel. I know Bob to be a dedicated, community-minded, smart person with a long history of service to our county and Port San Luis in particular.
As harbor commissioners, I know these two will be prudent stewards of over $2.5 million of your tax dollars and will ensure that PSL continues to serve the broad interests of our county with maritime safety for our boaters and fishers, and clean beaches for our families. I strongly recommend Jim Blecha and Bob Vessely for Harbor Commission.
Steve McGrath, San Luis Obispo
Comments