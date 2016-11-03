Vote for candidates who support neighborhood wellness

Are you in favor of ever taller buildings downtown — well in excess of our city’s General Plan and design guidelines — that obstruct sunlight and scenic views of our morros? Are you in favor of granting developers exemptions to height, density and parking requirements, particularly adjacent to established neighborhoods, because otherwise the development just “doesn’t pencil out” (i.e., make developers enough profits)? If so, vote for the candidates running for City Council and mayor who want more of the same.
If you are concerned with the direction the present City Council is leading us, are tired of watching the council ignore the wishes of the majority of our city’s residents, want to preserve our downtown character, charm and views, are concerned about our water resources, want greater fiscal responsibility and wish to preserve our neighborhoods, then you have a clear choice on election day.
Please vote for Mike Clark and Mila Vujovich-LaBarre for City Council and Heidi Harmon for mayor. These three individuals have clearly demonstrated a willingness to engage, listen and respond to the concerns of the residents of SLO. Please vote to preserve our town’s character and neighborhoods.
John Grady, San Luis Obispo
Comments