As president, Hillary Clinton will work to bring America together

It should be obvious to everyone how Hillary Clinton will govern as president.
You can start by looking at her tenure as a senator from New York (2001 to 2009). Several Republican senators said she was very easy to work with, she had real policy expertise and she knew how to cut a deal. She won her second term as senator, soundly defeating her Republican opponent, by 55 percent to 43 percent, so New Yorkers must have liked what she did for them. She then served as the 67th secretary of state (2009 to 2013) during which time she traveled 956,733 miles and visited more countries than any previous secretary of state.
So, what does this tell you? She has stamina, commitment and dedication. She will work well with Republicans in Congress (she has already done this). She will work well with heads of state around the world (she has already done this). She will address issues important to the American people such as the high costs of Obamacare and the broken immigration system. And most importantly, she will work to unite our much divided country because it is in her best interest to do so. After all, like all previous presidents, she will want a second term.
Bella Mason, Paso Robles
