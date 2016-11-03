Jordan Cunningham is most honest, capable candidate for 35th Assembly District

I do not understand why anyone would want someone like Dawn Ortiz-Legg, who slings unsubstantiated dirt at an opponent, to represent them as their assemblyperson.
Contrary to her smears, there couldn’t be a more honest or capable individual than Jordan Cunningham. He will also handle the job honorably and not stab people in the back. Which is more than I can say for her.
Rather than muddy the waters, I would suggest this woman state how she thinks she can do it better.
The truth is: She can't.
I’m voting for Jordan.
Joyce Albright, Los Osos
