November 3, 2016 7:42 PM

Jordan Cunningham is most honest, capable candidate for 35th Assembly District

I do not understand why anyone would want someone like Dawn Ortiz-Legg, who slings unsubstantiated dirt at an opponent, to represent them as their assemblyperson.

Contrary to her smears, there couldn’t be a more honest or capable individual than Jordan Cunningham. He will also handle the job honorably and not stab people in the back. Which is more than I can say for her.

Rather than muddy the waters, I would suggest this woman state how she thinks she can do it better.

The truth is: She can't.

I’m voting for Jordan.

Joyce Albright, Los Osos

