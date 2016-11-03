African-Americans left with few options if Donald Trump is a racist

Re: “If you support Donald Trump, then you have to be OK with racism,” Oct. 3.
In order to defeat Donald Trump, the entire Democratic Party is unwittingly conceding that the Obama presidency, the first black president, is a fraud and a failure. The presidency that was to mark the end of the racial divides in this country is either a lie or has been thrown under the bus to defeat Donald Trump.
In fact, every effort made by Democrat politicians since the abandonment of The Moynihan Report in 1965 has apparently failed if what they say about Donald Trump and his supporters is true, nearly half the country is ingrained with “implicit racial bias.”
If Donald Trump and his supporters are the racists Democrats say they are, the African-American community has nowhere to turn, failures on the left and racists on the right.
Chris Temple, Atascadero
