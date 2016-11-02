Julie Tacker a good fit for Los Osos CSD

I know what you’re thinking: “This letter is signed by a family member, no wonder she supports this candidate.”
What you should realize is I’m not just a family member. I am the daughter of Los Osos Community Services District candidate Julie Tacker. As such, I know better than most to what lengths my mom has gone to to protect our community.
I’ve been by her side, supporting her my whole life. We have shared the deeply personal things that all families do — accidents, illnesses, births, deaths, divorces, but we also share the highly public things she has stood up for as a hardworking community volunteer.
For example, over this past year or so, Mom dug into the LOCSD finances enough to know that payroll anomalies were approved by those who benefited from them. Those staff members are gone as a result of her nose for numbers.
Having Julie Tacker on the LOCSD board of directors makes sense. There is no learning curve. With your vote she will get right to work continuing to clean up corruption, eliminating wasteful spending and putting ratepayer dollars to work on important seawater intrusion mitigating infrastructure.
Marly Tacker, Los Osos
