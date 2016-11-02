Robert Davis has the right vision for Morro Bay

A few words about a candidate for Morro Bay City Council, Robert “Red” Davis. His love for Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo County is obvious in his many accomplishments.
Spearheading the remodeling as president of Friends of the Library gave us our beautiful Morro Bay Library. His continuous dedication to make Morro Bay a better place in which to live is unmatched in this election. Red’s vision for Morro Bay is a delicate balance between the charming fishing village it has been to a vibrant community that is economically healthy with emphasis on local business.
Please vote for a community activist who cares, Robert “Red” Davis.
David and Lois Henderson, Morro Bay
Comments