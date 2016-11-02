Steve Martin is the best choice in District 1 race

While the national election dominates the headlines, local elections have a more direct impact on our daily lives. Case in point: The Board of Supervisors manages a $564 million budget, much of which is related to providing services to residents. It also makes appointments to a variety of boards including the Planning Commission, which evaluates applications for consistency with the General Plan.
County supervisor is intended to be a nonpartisan position. A thoughtful, balanced, facts-based approach is required to achieve responsible results that serve the interests of all county residents.
In District 1, candidate Steve Martin has proven himself to be a pragmatic leader as mayor of Paso Robles. Conversely, his opponent aligns himself with radical tea-party ideology and posts signs boasting that Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association endorses his campaign.
Considering Proposition 13 is not decided by the Board of Supervisors, nor is any candidate advocating dismantling Proposition 13, it is a disingenuous misrepresentation that distracts from the real threat this race imposes on taxpayers.
Tipping the balance of the board with just one more voice that ignores facts in favor of beliefs will cause legally indefensible decisions that expose the county to lawsuits ultimately funded by taxpayers. San Luis Obispo County deserves a responsible, genuine, balanced representative.
Steve Martin is the clear choice.
Charles Kleemann, Santa Margarita
Comments