Political dysfunction is everywhere, including SLO County

This election is unlike anything I have ever experienced. News media have helped make the United States the antithesis of what we, the people, are supposed to be — united. Our choices in 2016 are embarrassing on a global scale. Our behavior during this election is shockingly ugly.
Most troubling of all is the degree to which local candidates in San Luis Obispo County have polarized communities. Attacks in advertising, on social media, in the news and during debates are not helpful in reaching workable solutions to problems affecting all residents. Sadly, we seem to have become a microcosm of national political dysfunction.
In truth, neither main party, nor any of its candidates, has the best interests of the general population as top priority. In the presidential race, we have a candidate with a decadeslong history of corruption and scandal, and another candidate with attitudes and bluster reminiscent of Mussolini.
As local candidates slander one another, a similar train wreck can be expected. Regardless of how bad our choices are, voters can at least show respect for lives laid down to ensure our freedom to disagree with one another. If we treat one another within our communities better than the candidates on all levels, we might have better choices in 2020.
Elise Griffith, Morro Bay
