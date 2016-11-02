Justin Fareed’s attack ads on Salud Carbajal are disturbing

It is disturbing that Justin Fareed, a candidate with absolutely no experience in public service and no qualifications other than having played high school football, is attempting to gain our congressional seat by attacking the decency and integrity of Salud Carbajal, a man of integrity with a tried and true record of public service.
Portraying himself as an “outsider,” Fareed’s campaign is taking in hundreds of thousands of dollars from out-of-state Republican super PAC donors who wish only to gain another seat in Congress to continue their destructive, obstructionist agenda. Fareed’s anti-immigrant, inflammatory, divisive rhetoric exposes him as a willing pawn for all of those Washington insiders who have created the dysfunctional Congress of the past several years.
Yes, Justin, we’ll talk more later. Hopefully, much, much later.
Raoul Wise, Pismo Beach
