‘No’ on Measure J: If we build roads, cars will fill them

Twenty-five percent of proposed Measure J-16 funds are planned for “major roadway projects” such as “Highway 101 congestion relief.” Before voting “yes,” consider this:
A study at UC Berkeley covering 30 California counties between 1973 and 1990 found that for every 10 percent increase in roadway capacity, traffic increased 9 percent within four years. Freeway expansion does not lead to less traffic. Constructing additional lanes in a misguided attempt to alleviate road congestion does not work. If we build the roads, cars will fill them.
John Dalbey, San Luis Obispo
