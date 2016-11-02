Democrats seem to think lying is fair political practice

The Democrat hierarchy seems to view lying as a tactic, not a crime.
When Harry Reid was asked if he regretted lying about Mitt Romney paying his taxes, he replied: “Romney didn’t win, did he?”
Hillary Clinton and her staff repeatedly lied to us, to Congress and to the FBI, even when she was under oath.
One of the chief architects of Obamacare was caught on tape bragging about how he had fooled us into thinking that we could keep our doctors.
Is there any reason to believe that these people would not bribe, coach and choreograph this surge of “witnesses” against Donald Trump?
More importantly, do we want to be free, as Trump’s policies would promote, or equal, with a government that could keep us that way, as the Democrats propose? (Keep in mind that in a prison, everybody is equal, and everybody wants to be free.)
This election could be our last chance to make that choice!
Bob Alderman, San Luis Obispo
