If we lock criminals up forever, will we be safe forever?

Curmudgeon Mike Morgan is absolutely correct on Proposition 57 (“Proposition 57 would let thieves nonviolently steal,” Oct. 23). No matter how minor the crime, transgressors must be incarcerated for the longest periods of time. Only then can they be return to society as bona fide hardened criminals. Only then can the well-oiled “justice” machine thrive, prosper and provide employment. In fact, Mike, why not lock ’em up and throw the key away? Then your car and home would be forever safe.
Joseph Codispoti, Los Osos
