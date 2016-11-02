Former Atascadero mayors back Mattson for mayor

It’s time for a change in Atascadero politics. Five former mayors, along with myself, have endorsed Nicholas Mattson for mayor. That in itself should bring attention to the political arena in Atascadero. It’s time the doors open and others, besides the local power players, are allowed to have a voice.
Nicholas Mattson represents the future of Atascadero and not the past. He is actively involved in numerous projects and committees throughout the community, much more than just for the photo op. Mr. O’Malley makes claim to all of the good things he has done for Atascadero, some of which he has, but most of the good things are obtained by the work of many and not just one person, and I can attest to that. Like former Mayor Nelson, I, too, believe in term limits.
Two years ago, The Tribune had it correct when it said Atascadero was ready for change, and it’s true today. We need someone who will watch out for the citizens more than for the bureaucracy of government. I urge you to join the six former mayors of Atascadero and vote for Nicholas Mattson for mayor and protect the future of Atascadero.
Bob Kelley, Atascadero
Comments