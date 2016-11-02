Examine records of SLO County supervisor candidates — future depends on it

First, let me say I rarely voice my opinion about politics except to family and close friends.
Recently, I received a mailer saying one candidate for San Luis Obispo County 3rd District supervisor (Dan Carpenter) relies on grass-roots fundraising and the other one (Adam Hill) is beholden to big donors. Then I found information that the grass-roots candidate accepted $20,000 from a person in Shell Beach who, according to Wikipedia, focuses on management and acquisition of prime real estate properties in California and Hawaii. He is listed as a billionaire based in Malibu. Hmmm, I wonder what strings come with such a large outlay of cash? Who can you believe?
I understand both candidates could be labeled “unlikeable,” but that’s not what someone should consider when voting. Go to their records to see if their values fit your values. Determine how they voted in the past. Are the projects they support the kind you want for our county? That’s what’s important.
What do you want SLO County to look like in the future? Who wins this race will affect us more directly than any national race we are privileged to vote on.
Above all, get all of the facts and then cast your ballot!
Susan Hughes, Grover Beach
